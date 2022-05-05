Blord defeats EFCC, regains cars, properties

In what appears to be a landmark win for cryptocurrency vendors in their recurring tussle with EFCC, the Enugu High Court in the first week of May ruled in favour of the Chairman of BLord Group, Nigeria’s bitcoin trading giant, Linus Williams Ifejika, aka Blord, who sued the anti-graft agency for impounding his cars and properties after he was wrongfully arrested for internet fraud on August 31, 2020.

Posting his legal triumph on Instagram, Blord declared: “I finally defeated and deflated @officialefcc in Federal High Court. My cars and properties (have) been released to me. Never believed at my age I will be fighting the Federal Government but I have to fight for what is mine. This is proof that the Nigerian justice system works.”

Not many believed that any good would come out of a legal tussle with EFCC back in 2021 when the bitcoin trader decided to take the anti-graft agency to court. But after 15 months, he came out of the courtroom victorious and announced the triumph on his Instagram page on May 7, 2022.

The good news triggered reactions from his over 1.5million Instagram followers with his garnering over 70, 000 views in six hours and his page flooded with words of congratulations.

Reacting to his post, Blord’s wife, Francisca Linus, who posted via the handle @mrs_blord further said: “Let it be known that any act of defamation on his name will not be tolerated. the justice system still works don’t be subdued by intimidation. know your right and fight for it.”

She thanked the legal team and the Chief Judge of Enugu High Court “for restoring faith in the government,” and concluded with a message for customers of the bitcoin giant.

“To all trading with blord group carry your shoulder high. You have got the bragging right now. The name BITCOINLORD is now a movement,” she avowed.

