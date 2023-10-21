Bloody day in Benue as gunmen raid multiple banks, kill many

Daredevil armed robbers on Friday stormed three banks in the Otukpo area of Benue State and carted away money running into several millions of naira.

The suspected robbers were said to have driven into the town around 3:15 p.m. and used dynamites to force the door open.

Seven people, including policemen and a former councillor transacting business in one of the affected banks, were reportedly killed by the suspected robbers who operated for more than an hour.

Otukpo is the political seat of Benue South Senatorial District comprising of Idoma and Igede ethnic groups.

An eyewitness who simply identified himself as Sunny, who operates a Point On Sales business close to one of the banks, said that the robbers first attacked the police station before proceeding to the banks.

“It was sporadic gunshots that alerted people and passersby to the arrival of the suspected robbers.

“Everyone scampered for safety. What they did was first attack the police station, which is near the three banks.

“The banks affected include United Bank for Africa, UBA, Zenith Bank, and First Bank Plc.

“The robbers operated for more than an hour without resistance from security operatives, and they killed two people.

The eyewitness said the robbers were throwing naira notes as they left in two Hilux vehicles and one car.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the robbery incident but said she was yet to get details from officers in Otukpo.

According to her, “I have not been able to speak with the DPO or any of the officers there, but I know there is an incident. I don’t want to be disturbing them, so let’s give it some time.”

Meanwhile, Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, has assured that perpetrators of the coordinated bank robberies will be arrested.

This was contained in a statement on Friday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the media.

Gov Alia described the incidents as “affront on the state, especially that it took place at the exact time the Security Council Meeting was in progress in Government House Makurdi.”

He also strongly condemned the dastardly operations and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He specifically sympathized with the families of those gruesomely murdered by the robbers during the operation and prayed God to grant them enteral rest.

“It is an unfortunate development that people who were on duty, especially police officers, were shot and killed in cold blood by those mindless robbers.

“But they cannot get away with this. Already, security agencies are on their trail and must apprehend and bring them to justice,” he said.

He called on the people of the state to be vigilant and always endeavour to report suspicious movements around them at all times.

A credible source from Otukpo claimed that the robberies took place for about 2hrs.

“We started hearing gunshots about 3pm; when I tried to verify I discovered that three banks were being robbed.

“Before they went to the banks, the armed robbers first attacked the Otukpo Police Station, disarmed the officers and were shooting indiscriminately.

“All of them covered their faces and were in two Hilux vans, a Toyota Matrix and another small car carrying out the robbery which lasted about one hour without any resistance.”

The source also confirmed that the robbers left seven dead, including Police officers and a former councilor who was transacting business in one of the affected banks.

“The incidents caused huge stir in the town as residents, particularly traders were seen running helter skelter for dear lives.”

