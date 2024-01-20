Blessing CEO kicks after arrest by fake police

A prank gone too far, saw relationship expert Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO whisked away in a police van, in public glare. As a result of this, the controversial relationship has petitioned the police against popular prankster, Chibuike Gabriel, aka Untouchable, following his recent prank arrest on her.

Blessing was pranked by Untouchable, using some men dressed in a police uniform driving in a police van.

In a trending video on the social media, some men who claimed to be policemen confronted the relationship expert while on her way to the airport. The fake policemen were seen dragging her into their van, faking an arrest.

Blessing in a petition addressed to the Lagos State Police Command, accused Untouchable and his team of torturing her mentally, as she almost died in the process of the arrest while she lost some money during the arrest.

According to the relationship expert in the petition she shared on her Instagram page; “A few days ago, one silly prank boy Untouchable pranked me, using armed men to harass me on my way to the airport. I was bundled like a criminal, and thrown into a van, beaten, injured, and almost killed.

“My money and my phone were stolen. At the end, I was told it was a prank. This prank was posted on his different pages to humiliate me in public.

“Pranks should have limits. So, I have decided to seek justice with the law and thanks to the Nigerian police for your wonderful cooperation as we await investigation and justice to be served.”