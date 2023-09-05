Blackout: Electricity workers join NLC warning strike

Blackout looms across the country as electricity workers joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its warning strike over the effect of the petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The NLC embarked on a two-day nationwide strike today over the failure of the federal government to continue with negotiations and implement some of the resolutions reached at previous meetings.

However, in solidarity with the NLC on Tuesday, electricity distribution companies announced that their workers had joined the strike.

In a statement signed by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) management, the company said a general power outage was experienced across its franchise.

The company said the disruption was caused by the enforcement of the two-day warning strike by the labour union and advised customers to take necessary precautions to manage the power outage effectively.

The statement reads: “We apologise for any inconvenience you may be experiencing as a result of this, as we continue our engagement with key stakeholders towards minimising the impact of the strike on our customers.

“Kindly unplug sensitive electronic devices and appliances from power sources pending the restoration of power.”

On its part, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) said it has shut down its feeders due to the strike.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the company said the outages in KEDC’s franchise are due to the warning strike.

The statement reads: “We regret to announce that the outage being experienced currently in our franchise states is due to the warning strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress and its affiliate unions.

“The action has necessitated the shutting down of all 33KV feeders by the striking workers.

“We hope the impasse between the federal government and the NLC shall be resolved soonest so that power supply can be restored. We regret all inconvenience.”

Naija News reports that the two-day warning strike embarked on by the NLC has recorded partial compliance in some parts of the country on its first day, as banks ignore calls for participation.

