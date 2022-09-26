Black Sunday: Seven passengers burnt to death, three rescued in auto crash at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

A 14-passenger commercial Mazda bus with registration number KJA 699 GY has been gutted by fire at Iyana-Oworo inward Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Sunday.

The incident occurred as a result of recklessness and over-speeding by the driver, which resulted to the fire with 12 passengers trapped.

Unfortunately seven passengers were burnt to death (four female, two male adults and one male child) in the bus.

The Permanent Secretary LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement e-signed and issued today, stated that “Upon arrival at the scene, a commercial bus of 14 passengers, Mazda with registration number KJA 699 GY, was discovered to have been gutted with fire.

Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occurred due to recklessness and over-speeding by the driver, which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers trapped.

Fortunately, the driver escaped with some burns, three female adults were rescued and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital, while a male adult was attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene.

All the remains have been bagged by the Agency’s LRT Paramedics, LASAMBUS officials and handed over to SEHMU.

Arrangements have been made by LASTMA officials at the scene for removal of the burnt vehicle from the road.

As at the time of this report, the road has been partially opened for vehicular activities.

