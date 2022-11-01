What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 31st October, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N790 and sell at N795 on Monday 31st October 2022, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Following the announcement to redesign the N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele last Wednesday, several reactions have trailed the decision of the apex bank.

READ ALSO: Ex-Navy commander, Bayelsa traditional ruler sleeps in

Some Nigerians have expressed different opinions and thoughts about the new policy.

Some have supported the decision of the apex bank saying it is best for the nation’s economy, while others have faulted the policy saying it is not a top priority for the CBN at this time, as other means can be adopted to revive the economy.

Naija News reports that a former CBN deputy governor, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has however declared his support for the apex bank’s decision on the new naira notes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...