Black market dollar to anira exchange rate

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 7th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N735 and sell at N744 on Saturday 7th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Buying Rate N735, Selling Rate N744, Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Minister Of State For Power Denies Knowledge Of Hike In Electricity Tariff

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba has denied knowledge of reports about the alleged secret hike in electricity tariff that was reportedly implemented on January 1, 2023.

READ ALSO: Eni extends contract for Abo FPSO operations

According to the minister, he is not in charge of matters relating to tariffs, and therefore all inquiries should be directed to the regulator of the power industry, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Naija News reports that the power minister told the House Committee on Power chaired by Aliyu Magaji, during a public hearing on the bill to amend Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 that the NERC chairman should be asked about matters concerning tariff because that’s his area

Naija News earlier on Thursday reported that information emerged that Nigerians would be paying more for electricity as electricity distribution companies (Discos) have secretly increased tariffs.

It was gathered that the cost payable by power consumers across the country has been reviewed by discos without any announcements.

Some consumers who noticed the hike took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to react to the development, which is alleged to have been secretly executed by the distribution companies.

A Twitter user identified Oyibo Ediri, who accused the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) of secretly increasing tariffs wrote “AEDC has quietly increased the cost of electricity. Cost increased from N57.55 in December to N68.2 for tariff band A non-MD. No official statement from @aedcelectricity or @NERCNG on the increase. These people won’t stop to fleece us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...