Black Christmas in Plateau as assailants kill over 70

Gunmen have killed not less than seventy six people in a fresh attacks on several communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Monday Kasa, who spoke with Channels TV revealed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday and lasted into the Christmas Eve when residents were already in the festive mood.

According to Kasa, the casualty figures is increasing as more dead bodies are been recovered by the team of security personnel, local vigilantes and hunters who are still going through the bushes combing the communities in search of missing persons who were ambushed during the attacks.

He added that several houses were set ablaze by the attackers who also looted farm produce and destroyed properties in the process.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in his reaction to the incident condemned the act and called for swift action and community vigilance in the communities.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full force of the law.

The governor also urged members of communities across the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security operatives for immediate action.