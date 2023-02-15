Bishop Oyedepo speaks on 2023 elections, prays against war

The senior pastor and founder of the Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has prayed against war breaking out in Nigeria ten days before the 2023 general elections.

The revered Christian cleric offered the prayer in his church while assuring the congregants and Nigerians at large that the forthcoming election would birth a new Nigeria.

Bishop Oyedepo spoke during the ongoing prayer and fasting programme organized in his ministry for peaceful and credible polls. He assured that the spiritual exercise would bring change to the nation.

“Watch out, a new Nigeria emerges. Majority of Nigerians believe there is no way to change Nigeria. Including Church people, including pastors. They just believe it is over.

“God couldn’t have called this emergency 3 days of prayer and fasting for nothing. God doesn’t waste time. God hates waste. So these three days must lead to a change in this country.

“Nigeria will prosper in our lifetime. The story of Nigeria will change in our lifetime and this prayer meeting going on now will be a major factor in defining the change of Nigeria,” Oyedepo said today.

Pastor’s Wife Raped To Death In Rivers

Meanwhile, a Rivers State-based Pastor, Lawyer Steward, has charged the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and the government to get him justice over the sexual assault and murder of his wife by some suspected cult group members, Naija News reports.

The cleric, who is said to be an Assistant Pastor in Seventh Day Adventist Abarikpo, in the Ahoad East Local Government Area of Rivers State, told a Human Rights group that his wife was abducted on Sunday morning, February 12, 2023.

The lifeless body of the victim, Chigbewejim Remember Steward, was reportedly found at about 10:00 am, a few hours after her abduction. Reports said her body was found with multiple injuries and blood in her private part.

“I am the husband of Chigbejim Lawyer, who some group of boys murdered after raping her; they murdered her. I am not a cultist. I am an Assistant Pastor in charge of Evangelism at Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo. Everybody in my community knows I am not a cultist,” the cleric said.

Pastor Steward revealed that his wife gave birth to three children, and one is late.

“I am telling the Government that those who murdered my wife should be brought to justice. Though one Aka Sunday, a Cultist claimed he slaughtered my wife, that my wife talked against him, and that people told him my wife always talked against him. The Sunday is a cultist that is the reason he murdered her?” the bereaved cleric asked.

