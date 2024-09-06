Bishop Kukah urges APC, FG to cut down fuel price, immediately

By Tom Okpe

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Rev’d Matthew Hassan Kukah has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Federal Government to cut down pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, other wise known as fuel, to reduce high suffering in the country.

Bishop Kukah stated on Friday, while speaking at the unveiling of the Progressive Institute, a think-tank arm of the ruling party in Abuja.

According to the Catholic cleric, he had an encounter with a young lady at the last general election whom he asked which party she was supporting and she said, “I’m hungry,” which should remind the Government that all Nigerians are going through hardship.

He said: “I am happy that the political leaders are here, and I want to say that Nigerians are hungry. You must find a way of reducing the prices of fuel to reduce the suffering in the country,” Kukah pleaded.

He commended the APC for the initiative, assuring that the Kukah Centre, a Nigeria-based policy research institute founded by him will partner with the Progressive Institute to promote scientific approach to politics and governance for Nigeria’s advancement.

READ ALSO: Egbin PowerUp initiative drives tech innovation in..

“I have always said that I am not a politician but I am political. I am not a member of the APC. If Labour Party, LP, invites me, I will go, if it is the People’s Democratic Party, PDP that invites me, I will also go.

“The Institute will help the political leaders to change the rules of engagement. Once they are elected, spiritualists, ritualists will dictate their activities. I want to urge Nigerian politicians to move from marabouts to scientific approach to administering the country,” he added.

Also, in a goodwill message, the forum of APC State Chairmen, delivered on his behalf by the Nasarawa State’s party Chairman, Aliyu Bello, admitted that there was hunger, adding, “the President Bola Tinubu-led Government is addressing it.”