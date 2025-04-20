Bishop Chikwe To Tinubu: Nigeria’s Insecurity Out Of Control, Tackle Incessant Killings

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri in Imo State, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, has flayed the deteriorating level of insecurity in Nigeria which he described as growing out of control.

He is, therefore, enjoining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to evolve a renewed and strategic approach towards not only tackling the hydra-headed monster in question but ensuring improved security of lives and property across the country.

The bishop made the remarks Saturday while speaking exclusively to The Daily Times in a telephone interview.

He said; “(Although) I am not a security expert but I would only say that government should pay attention to the groaning of the people. The insecurity in our country is almost out of control and government should do something before it reaches that (boiling) point. Security of lives and property should be top priority of the government and I believe our president has the power to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.”

As Christians around the world commemorate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, His Lordship while extending warm greetings to all faithful – alluded to the fact that without Easter there would be no Christianity.

He explained; “Christians celebrate Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Christ from death, because it is the summit of our Christian faith and journey. It celebrates the Paschal Mystery from which all the sacraments and sacramental draw their power. As St. Paul states, if Christ did not rise from the dead our faith is in vain and we are the most pitiable people on earth (I Cor. 15, 14-20).

“The resurrection of Christ is the central truth of our Christian faith, which tells us that life has conquered death and offers us all the hope for eternal life. At Easter we celebrate the victory of Christ over sin and death and the ransom of humanity from damnation. We rejoice that God has come to deliver us, to restore life to us by dying and rising from death.

“In our country Nigeria we have become all too painfully aware of the word, ransom, because of the incessant kidnappings and demand for ransom. At Easter we recall to mind the ransom Christ has to pay in order to win back our lives, to save us He gave up His own life and died a shameful death on the cross. Easter is a time we glorify God for this undeserved favor He has shown us.”

Asked to comment on why a sorrowful day like ‘Good Friday’ is referred to as ‘Good,’ the Nigerian prelate argued that it is the day Jesus Christ made the ultimate sacrifice of dying on the cross for sins of humanity. Notwithstanding it is a sad day that throws mankind into a sober mood, Most Reverend Chikwe contended that yet it is regarded as good because it is by Christ dying that Christians are set free with life restored to them.

“This might sound strange but it is by His dying that the hope of resurrection is given. As Christ said, unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies it remains a grain but if it dies it produces many seeds (Jn. 12, 24). By His dying on the cross He won for himself many people, he made a sacrifice that brought freedom to the entire humanity. So it is ‘good’ for humanity that Christ died on the cross because that brought salvation to all.

“But He challenges us to do the same for our brothers and sisters, to make sacrifices for the good of others. In our world and Nigerian society where the self becomes the operating system the example of Christ is something to emulate in order to save our nation. We must be ready to make sacrifices for the good of all. This is all part of what the season speaks to us,” the ecclesiastical authority maintained.

What do the Resurrection Stories mean for Nigeria? The Daily Times inquired.

Said the bishop who doubles as the Chairman, Education Department, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN); “The Resurrection stories hold much meaning for us Nigerians. If we followed the entire Paschal Mystery, we will observe how Christ was unjustly condemned, His brush with the powers that be and how He was ridiculed by many including the robber on the cross. It appears that evil has triumphed and everything has collapsed into hopelessness but three days after he rose from the dead and that changed everything.

“For us too, Nigerians, when we look at our country where corruption and evil people are having a field day it might seem that there is no need to be a good person or hope for a better future. But the events of Easter and Christ Resurrection have a great message for us all, that we should never give up in the face of evil which seems to surround us, that truth and justice will at last triumph.”