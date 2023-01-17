Biography of Ojuolape Adeorike Ashimolowo, popularly known as Ojubabe

There’s more to know about online sensation and host of Shoot your Shot Singles (SYSS), Ojuolape Adeorike Ashimolowo, popularly known as Ojubabe.

Indeed, Ojubabe has a larger-than-life profile that is not known to all her fans and followers.

Ojubabe is an indigene of Ilesha, Osun State.

She was born and raised in Lagos but left Nigeria as a youngster for Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America, where she had all her education at Mcnair High School, Atlanta Metro College and Georgia State University for her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication.

After graduation, she pursued a career like every other university graduate, starting off in a corporate organisation, Delta Airlines, where she worked for five years.

Thereafter, she followed the trend in global development and transitioned from the aviation field to the IT field, starting as a junior IT consultant and growing to become a senior consultant for multiple consulting companies in the medical field providing technical solutions.

Soon after, Ojuolape Adeorike Ashimolowo found her way into showbusiness in a fortuitous way when Covid-19 struck the world and forced the global population into a lockdown. She had started an Instagram broadcast just to kill boredom, but her Shoot Your Shot Singles (SYSS) with Ojubabe became an online sensation and a regular Saturday treat for her followers.

From 2020 and for the next two years, she transformed into a show host with her Instagram show becoming one of the rave-making relationships online programmes.

Like her mother who owned a spa business in Abuja, Ojuolape Adeorike Ashimolowo took the path of full entrepreneurship in 2022 when she founded Braided Wigz by Oju (BWBO), a ready-to-wear braided wig that the wearer would put on and go about her daily business.

She has continued to build her Ojubabe brand name online where she is famous for her popular Instagram show.

