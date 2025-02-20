Bingham University inducts 80 new doctors, 57 females, 23 males in Jos

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Bingham University, Karu in Nasarawa State, on Wednesday inducted 80 doctors into the medical profession.

Speaking during the induction ceremony in Jos the Plateau State capital, the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Haruna Ayuba urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He urged them to be dedicated to the duty of saving lives in society.

Prof Ayuba also commended the graduates for their perseverance and skill in completing the rigorous six-year clinical programme

The VIce Chancellor urged the newly inducted Doctors to be innovative and always strive for excellence.

In his words “Today marks a great milestone in the history of Bingham University, as we induct the 2017/2018 set of the University’s trained Medical Doctors. By this, we are helping to fill the manpower gap in the medical profession in the country. ”

READ ALSO: Taiwan envoy lauds Nigeria’s resources

“Out of the 80 inducted, there are 57 Females and 23 Males. I am more excited that we are churning out more female Doctors than male Doctors, this means we are strategically raising educated generations as these will ensure their children also do better. ”

“With your induction and oath-taking ceremony, you have agreed to work with the highest sense of professionalism and ethical standards. You must adhere strictly to the codes and ethics of your profession. ”

The Vice Chancellor also said “During your study in Bingham University, you have acquired the spiritual and academic knowledge and necessary skills for self-reliance.

“In an environment that is full of quacks, we expect you to be worthy ambassadors of Bingham University.” We also expect you to be worthy ambassadors of Christ wherever you go.” ”

“You are now medical missionaries. Don’t just be driven by profit but be driven by what Jesus wants you to do and where He wants you to go.”

“You have succeeded in your studies. We now look forward to watching you excel on your journey to becoming medical professionals and Medical missionaries, he added.

A medical elder Professor Jeremiah Madaki in his speech at the occasion appealed to the newly inducted Doctors against relocating to foreign countries, urging them to remain not only committed but also patriotic to the service of their fatherland.

He insisted that the medical practitioners must remain in the country to “build a better image for the health sector and build our nation.

“I must say this, please don’t Japa, let’s do this together and build a better image for the health sector and build our nation,”

“Being labelled as a medical doctor, carries with it the duty of care to individuals, families and communities “You therefore have responsibility to patients, families, the medical profession, professional colleagues and of course as ambassadors of your alma mata. .

Henceforth, you will be expected at all times to show empathy and compassion in dealing with people and their health problems.

The Provost of the college of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences of Bingham University, Prof Haroun Isah also said with the inductions of the new 80 new medical doctors today , the Institution has now produced 711 medical doctors since its inception in 2006, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s human resource for health development.

“This feat wouldn’t have been possible without the hand of Almighty God, and unwavering and explicit support of the Proprietor of the University, the Church Winning All International, ECWA.”

“It is an evident testimony of the ECWA’s resolve to produce high quality medical doctors that are excellent in knowledge, character, and skills for self-reliance and in the fear of Christ. ”

He urged the newly inducted Doctors to be good ambassadors of the Institution.

He said that as you take the Hippocratic oath, you are making a solemn commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in your practice.