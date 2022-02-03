Bimzukash loan App offers easy loan, repayment plans to Nigerians

Nigerians seeking loans in recent months have found succour in Bimzukash, a loan management company that gives out salary advance and business loans in few minutes with the first loan as high as N100,000 to N1,000,000 and subsequent loans likely to grow up to N5,000,000.

The fintech which has been around for a while launched its mobile app in 2021 and has thus far proven to be different from other similar entities.

Speaking recently, Bimzu, the CEO disclosed: “We give first-time loans as much as N100,000 to N1,000,000 (depending on applicant’s bank statement) which isn’t applicable in other loan apps. Moreso, we have the best interest rate and repayment plan. We also interact with our clients 24/7, to enable us meet their needs.”

He further avowed that the company has no problem with borrowers paying back their loans. “We give credible and verified customers, we trust our clients to repay,” he stated.

According to him the purpose for starting the loaning service is to provide sustainable source of fund to indigenous businesses and working-class people who might be in need of salary advance. Said he: “A lot of salary earners frequently find themselves in a situation where they could use salary advance and also capital to start a side business, so Bimzukash was started for that purpose; and to show empathy, we give a high starting loan and also long duration with a low interest rate.”

Some of the satisfied customers of Bimzukash also attributed their preference for it above others to ease of accessibility.

The CEO further affirmed. “We are available round the clock. Our app can be downloaded from the google play store for android users and from apple store for iOS users. We have made the app compatible with all phone types,” he stated.

He also added: “Clients can also visit our website, www.bimzukash.com and click on the download button which will take you to your respective stores to get started.”

