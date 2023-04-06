Bill to establish AU Dev’t Agency passes second reading

By Tom Okpe

The bill for an act to domesticate New Partnership for Africa’s Development framework and Establish African Union Development Agency, has passed through second reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by the Minority Whip, Gideon Gwani and Dachung Musa Bagos, (PDP, Plateau), the bill is geared towards fulfilling agenda 2063 of the partnership of African development.

It also, provides for the functions of the agency, ranging from job creation, human capacity development and economic development projects.

In a debate on the bill, Gwani said the proposed legislation is not only aimed at Africa as a continent but towards the unique needs of Nigeria.

He stated that the bill will also provide a framework for the actualisation provisions of the agreement.

“The importance of the agreement is to enhance rapid growth, cooperation with nations of the world” he added, and called on members to support the bill’s passage for second time.

“The Bill seek to provide financial systems stability through effective system surveillance mechanism to enhance public confidence and allow NDIC perform and regulate properly.”

Also, the House has passed for second reading a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, Cap. N102 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Bill, 2023; and for Related Matters (HB.2196).

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Weights and Measures Act, Cap.W3. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Nigerian Weights and Measures Regulatory Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2023 for the development and enforcement of varying scopes of legal metrology activities for the promotion of Fair Trade, Protection of Public Health, Safety and the Environment; and for Related Matters (HB. 2183) (Hon. Olufemi Fakeye)”

“A Bill for an Act to Amend the Public Complaints Commission Act. Cap. P37 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters (HB. 1718) (Hon. Sergius Oseasochie Ogun).”