Bill to amend Revenue Mobilisation Act passes second reading in Senate

By Haruna Salami

A Bill seeking to amend the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) passed second reading in the Senate.

This was sequel to the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Senator Olubumi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North) during plenary on Wednesday.

Adetunmbi said “in a world faced with the twin challenges of dwindling revenue and spiraling population and its attendant pressure on scarce resources, the imperative for a prudent management and effective utilization of our nation’s commonwealth cannot be over-emphasized”.

This is particularly instructive bearing in mind that the RMAFC Act came into force in 2004, and has not been updated to reflect the changing realities of the time.

According to him, “while the laws establishing other agencies established alongside RMAFC have been updated to respond to contemporary challenges in terms of productivity and capacity, RMFAC that is expected to police these organizations and generate the required funds for the three tiers of government has comparatively remained obsolete, thus impeding its ability to fulfill its mandates of monitoring and mobilizing resources from such government organizations to the federation”.

This Bill as proposed is structured into 6 part, 18 Clauses and 3 Schedules, dealing with; Establishment and Composition of the Commission; Powers and Functions of the Commission: Organization and Staff of the Commission; Financial Provisions and Reports; Enforcement Powers and Miscellaneous Provisions.

The Bill fundamentally seeks to achieve reinforcement of the mandate and powers of the RMAFC as body saddled with the responsibility of monitoring revenue generation and disbursement on behalf of the people and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is to make it unlawful for any Commission, Board, or revenue generating agency of the Government of the Federation to withhold remittance into the Federation Account of revenues generated by it pursuant to Section 162(1) of the 19 Constitution (as aamended”.

“To outline penalties for any revenue generating agency of the Government of the Federation which fails, refuses, delays, neglects to remit moneys collected for and on behalf of the Government of the Federation within thirty (30) days of such collection.

“To provide for and guarantee the funding of the Commission by the Federal, State and Local governments, as opposed to the present situation where the Federal government provides grossly inadequate envelop funding, whereas its functions as enshrined in the Constitution serves the benefit of the three tiers of government in the Federation; and

“To prescribe appropriate sanctions for ANY public official who knowingly or willfully submits a false statement of account to the Commission; fails, refuses, or neglects to comply with any directive given by the Commission pursuant to the provision of this Act; or willfully obstructs, interferes with, assaults or resists any member, officer or servant of the Commission, or aids, abets, procures or induces any other person to obstruct, interfere with, assault or resist any such member. officer or servant of the Commission in the discharge of his/her lawful duty under this Act”.

“The Bill further seeks to among other things, establish a holistic framework for monitoring, evaluating and enforcing effective mobilization of Government revenues for economic recovery, social investment and infrastructural development. The passage of this bill will provide the much-needed economic stimulus, engender public fiscal transparency and accountability while also securing the buy- in of Nigerians who will be assured of the state of public funds. Overall, this Bill seeks to cure the defects and inadequacies of the existing Act”.