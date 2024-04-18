When you hear the name Rap Goddess, you know its a Big Motion. Nigerian rapper and songwriter Rap Goddess took to her instagram @rapgoddess and TikTok @.rapgoddess and boastfully told her fans that she’s dropping the biggest album of the season.

Big Motion is indeed a masterpiece, Rap Goddess set standard with her lyrical bars. Big Motion Is an album that is classified as classic music, well packaged and doctored with high quality production, Big Motion by Rap Goddess has being getting lots of attention as Nigerian youths took it upon themselves to print a huge frame of Big Motion album artwork and parading round the street of Port harcourt Nigeria while dancing to the music and hailing Rap Goddess, Big Motion, yo Niggas, yo Niggas, its Big Motion. This has influenced the streaming performance of Big Motion on all digital platforms.

Rapper, Rap Goddess emphasized:

Motion simply means I got something going on for myself, I don’t care who approves or disapproves of my path. Because I handle my priorities and my necessary responsibilities. While also doing what I need to do to turn my dreams into realities.

It means I’m progressing, it doesn’t matter how big or small the progress. Progress is better than no progress, its means I’m unapologetically in my own lane.

I only, is allowed to monitor my own odometer, nobody can tell me how fast or slow to go, let alone to tell me how to live my life the way I wanna live it, its doesn’t matter if people are in front of me or people are in back of me or if people are trying to cut me off.

I am my own leader and people will follow a leader who values and knows her-selve, things i partake in or people I indulge myself with. They wanna swerve right or left into my lane because I and i is my motion.

My Motion are paving a way that even a GPS is having a hard time recalibrating. I impact influence or reach people with or without even trying, people just easily and naturally gravitate towards me and wanna be around me.

People or opportunity literally cannot get enough of me as If I stated another epidemic like crack in the 80’s.

Sure they say men lie, women lie, numbers don’t but that just the surface level I also covers the tangible assets like relationships, reputation and goodwill as well.

And i and I is responsible for the Big Motion in my life and motion is what I make it.

She also extends her gratitude towards all the producers who ensure Big Motion the album is a success, especially the award winning producer who mixed and mastered Big Motion. Mr Wilson Timinindu Freedom who is better known as Pappisman.