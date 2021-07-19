Big Brother Naija begin airing this weekend

Excitement as organizers of the Nigeria’s most watched show, Big Brother Naija have announced that the 6th season of the show will kick off this weekend.

With a new twist for the first time, this year will witness two opening show scheduled for Saturday July 24th and sunday July 25th, 2021.

Speaking on the big prize, The Chief customer officer, Martins Mabutho disclosed that the total prize gift for this year N9Million Naira alongside other consolidation prizes.

