Biafra civil war: BRGIE counters IPOB on Sit-at-home in Southeast

Biafra Republic Government In-Exile, BRGIE, has countered the Indigenous People of Biafra on a date for sit-at-home in honour of slayed Biafran heroes of the 1967-1970 Civil War in Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday by the Prime Minister of BRGIE, Simon Ekpa disclosed that sit-at-home in Biafra land commences from 29th to 31st May 2024.

Recall that IPOB declared sit-at-home for May 30, 2024.

However, BRGIE noted that sit-at-home will last for three days.

Ekpa said the sit-at-home is necessary to enable Biafrans to vote for the Libration of Biafra.

He explained that it would be worthless to honour sit-at-home without Igbos casting their votes for the Libration of Biafra.

He added that the Biafra Civil War only ended in the media, but the Nigerian government has been fighting Biafrans to date.

“There will be sit-at-home in Biafraland on the following dates to enable Biafrans to vote in the last phase of stage one self-referendum voting.

“29th May, 2024 sit at home and vote; 30th May, 2024 Biafra Day sit at home and vote; 31st May, 2024 sit at home vote.

“In addition, the Biafra Republic Government in Exile is not a political pressure group, unlike others who only agreed to sit at home on May 30. BRGIE is very proactive, and we channel all our efforts towards the Liberation of Biafra by every means necessary, so you are not just sitting at home on the 30th but using that to cast your vote.

“The civil only ended on pages of newspapers but have not ended physically, militarily, politically and structurally.

“Nigeria has been fighting Biafra from 1970 till date. So, it is not enough to observe the sit-at-home only to remember heroes while heroes continue to fall from Nigeria’s army bombardment in 2024. Since the war has not ended in reality, we will use this May remembrance to further the Liberation of Biafra by making sure Biafrans participate in the voting process. I urge Biafrans across Southeast, South-South to vote for Biafra Liberation.

“Biafra Self referendum has three stages. The last stage will end in November 2024 while the Declaration convention will start on 29th November and end on 3rd of December 2024”, he stated.