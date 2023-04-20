Better, happier time awaits all, Obi assures

..says violence is not the best option

By Tom Okpe

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has given some encouraging and stimulating words to Nigerians who are going through very traumatizing pains since the general election, assuring that with hope in the God of justice, better and happier years awaits all.

Obi in a series of tweets last night in reaction to the show of shame that went on in the rerun election in Adamawa state last weekend noted that the intention of all these electoral brigandage is to provoke the people to violence but it’s not the best option for those who believe in the rule of law with faith in God.

He said: “We were provoked during the elections, but we showed restraint, patriotism, and wisdom because we were voting for a greater Nigeria and not for the destruction of Nigeria. They deployed agents who killed and maimed many, including innocent women, but we kept our cool.”

While assuring the people that he is on this journey of rescuing Nigeria together with them, Obi noted that the recent events in the country, including political developments in Adamawa State, underline the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

“As a patriotic Nigerian who has served this country diligently, I remain committed to serving the Nigerian people and achieving a greater Nigeria in which everyone will be a beneficiary of our God-given wealth of abundant human and natural resources.”

“While appreciating the huge potential in our land, the LP standard bearer noted that; “Nigeria is a truly blessed and potentially great nation.

READ ALSO: Ruth Okorocha and Ramadan Oladipupo Emerge as.

“With the Almighty God on our side, Nigeria’s greatness will soon manifest fully, thus ensuring that, it’s well-respected globally. In view of this, l ask all well-meaning Nigerians to commit their heart to prayers for a better and greater Nigeria.

“As I did on Tuesday at the National Executive Council Meeting of the Labour Party held in Asaba, that the millions of Nigerians who voted for Datti and I did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in us for a new Nigeria, So we must stay the course,” he stated.”

The former Anambra State Governor recalls President Muhammadu Buhari’s admonishing to Nigerian youths when he signed the ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ into law, that they should have faith in Nigeria and prepare for leadership roles, saying he agreed with the President that we have enough vibrant and intelligent Nigerian youths ready to propel Nigeria to greatness, and, “it is my desire and commitment to empowering Nigerian youths to leadership, even in the face of provocations,” appealing to youths for calm adding, “we must do our utmost best to be calm even under provocation; we must also not allow those bent on using any pretext to plunge our country into chaos and leave our youths without a future to succeed.”

He further declared, “I plead to every Nigerian to keep the faith and hope in Nigeria alive. We are on this journey together, and better and happier years await all of us.”

For more updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com