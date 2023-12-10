Betta Edu: Tinubu Made Great Choice For The Poor – Reps Deputy Spokesman

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Chief Philip Agbese, has described the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, as the shining light of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Agbese who spoke to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja said Edu is the pacesetter in the current government with dynamism, commitment and dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Describing the minister as a friend of the poor and downtrodden, he added that she is implementing her well-designed blueprint to better the lives of the common man.

Just within 100 days in office, Agbese said he has lost count of the communities Edu has visited, providing succour to the vulnerable while responding swiftly to emergency, humanitarian and poverty challenges of citizens.

A new breed of leader, the lawmaker said the minister is breaking new grounds and reshaping the landscape with her charisma, resourcefulness and penchant for excellence.

He, therefore, charged other ministers to emulate Edu and prioritise the needs of citizens.

“Betta Edu is making young Nigerians proud. She is the shining light of the current administration. No surprise. Edu came prepared and knew the tasks at hand,” Agbese said.

“She understands the needs of the common man and designed interventions and programmes to lift millions out of poverty. Some of the schemes include: The Renewed Hope shelter for Refugees, Poor, and IDPs, End Hunger Programme, Grow Nigeria, Code Nigeria, Government Enterprise, and Empowerment Programme and GEEP(rebranded Market Women’s Moni which was flagged off last week by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu).

“Others are the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, which after careful verification and in-person identification is on going, Renewed Hope Community and Social Development Agency 2.0, Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations YESSO 2.0, Humanitarian Trust Fund, Humanitarian Hub among others.

“Unlike time past, Edu has made the entire process transparent. She even halted the controversial N-Power scheme. She intends to expand the programme to eventually accommodate more less privileged Nigerians.

“I’m excited about what is ahead. My advice for this charismatic woman is to keep the fire burning. Meanwhile, other ministers can learn from her as what we need in this country now is results”.