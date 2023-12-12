Betta Edu blames budget Minister, Bagudu for omission in 2024 budget

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has blamed the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu for an omission of part of the funds for her ministry in the 2024 budget estimates.

She disclosed that the Humanitarian and Poverty Trust Fund was duly approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) but was omitted in the document forwarded to the National Assembly.

Speaking on Monday during the 2023 budget performance and 2024 budget defence before a joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Special Duties, Edu disclosed that the fund was omitted by Bagudu.

She told the committee chaired by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC-Borno Central) however that the Budget Minister has apologized for the omission.

The disclosure follows the displeasure expressed by some of the lawmakers over the failure of the Ministry to provide palliatives to the majority of Nigerians and demanded for the full details of the N10 billion special intervention fund provided for in the 2024 budget proposal.

The lawmakers also requested an explanation on why the sum of N208 billion bilateral loan provided for in the 2023 Appropriation was not provided for in the 2024 budget proposal.

While responding to some of the questions, the Minister, who did not disclose the actual amount approved by FEC, however, noted that: “The Federal Executive Council has recently approved the creation of the humanitarian and poverty alleviation trust fund which was sent in as part of budget appropriation for 2024.

“Unfortunately, that was omitted which the Minister for Budget expressly apologised for that omission.

“We seek that, that be included and the government’s portion because it’s a flexible form of funding for humanitarian intervention across the country which already I had given a clear picture of what the humanitarian issues across the country looks like.”