Bet9ja: Court sentences mother, son to 7 years imprisonment

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured a conviction of a woman identified as Oluwayemisi Samuel and Joshua Samuel, her son, before the Kaduna State High Court on separate count charges, each bordering on false information.

The EFCC, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said Oluwayemisi and Joshua squandered the sum of N5.6 million on sports betting and caused a false petition to be sent to the EFCC, alleging that the money was fraudulently withdrawn from their Opay account to a sports betting account by an unknown individual without their authorisation.

The mother and child pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecution counsel, N. Salele in view of their pleas, urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice A. A Bello, in his ruling, convicted and sentenced both defendants to 7 years imprisonment with an option of N150,000 fine each.