Best love song for Valentine’s Day is “Man On Fire” by Ugoccie

Every memorable day is often dipped in relatable songs. For lovers who hold hands, look into each other’s eyes, whisper, laugh, and dance, Valentine’s Day is also a day to play some songs that can spark some magic and Ugoccie is known for her infectious culturally love uplifting songs

The mid-tempo anthem and fusion of Igbo highlife tells a story about first encounters and gives a tutorial on how to appreciate and praise your partner.

The Award winning Nigerian singer and Headies award rookie nominee also release the visual to the thrilling hit single titled “Man On Fire” off her EP “A Piece Of Me” that features Phyno, Niniola and King Perryy.

The vibrant video was produced and directed by Kelvin Moment.

Watch here; https://youtu.be/hlL4fqZtEsQ

