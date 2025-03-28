Benue Varsity hosts inaugural international conference

By Dooyum Naadzenga

As part of it’s efforts in pioneering innovations in educational service delivery, the Department of Educational Foundations at Benue State University (BSU) proudly hosted its inaugural International Conference which ended yesterday.

The conference centered around the theme “Educational Service Delivery in 21st Century Nigeria.” And was held at the Faculty of Social Sciences Auditorium, attracting educators and stakeholders from various sectors.

In his opening remarks, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tor Joe Iorapuu emphasized education’s role as a cornerstone of national development. He highlighted the pressing need for innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven educational strategies in today’s fast-paced world. Professor Iorapuu called upon scholars, policymakers, and education stakeholders to critically evaluate existing practices and propose actionable solutions to position education as a driving force for sustainable growth.

The Vice-Chancellor commended the Faculty of Education for organizing such an impactful event, which he described as a vital forum for intellectual exchange and collaboration. He encouraged participants to engage deeply and generate transformative ideas that will influence the future of education in Nigeria and beyond.

Dean of the Faculty of Education, Professor Benjamin Imoko, expressed that the conference represents a significant milestone, reinforcing the faculty’s dedication to academic excellence and its role in global educational discourse. He emphasized that the conference theme is timely and relevant, urging exploration of innovative policies, methodologies, and technologies to improve learning outcomes and address existing disparities in educational service delivery.

Professor Gabriel Terzungwe Akume, Head of the Department of Educational Foundations, articulated the critical role of education in national progress. He emphasized the importance of scrutinizing and enhancing educational practices in an era characterized by rapid technological change, globalization, and socio-economic challenges. He asserted that the conference serves as an essential platform for rigorous engagement and collaboration among education scholars and practitioners.

Professor Peter Terfa Ortese, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, highlighted the privilege of convening a distinguished group of academics and professionals dedicated to advancing education in Nigeria and beyond. He remarked, “This conference aims to tackle pressing issues in learning, teaching, and policy implementation within our education system. Through dynamic discussions, research presentations, and networking opportunities, we aspire to cultivate innovative strategies that will transform education and improve its effectiveness and inclusivity.” He encouraged all attendees to actively participate, share ideas, and seek collaborations that will foster meaningful educational reforms.