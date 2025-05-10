Benue Uni Levels Up Lab Game with Cutting-Edge Haematology Gear!

By George Kajo

Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, has acquired a new heamatology machine and other testing equipment in a quest to upgrade services for patients.

The Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Dr. Stephen Terungwa Hwande, was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Professor Michael Agbir, underscored the critical role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a sustainable and strategic solution to the numerous challenges confronting the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

He also appreciated ACOUNS Nigeria Limited for accepting the PPP arrangement to support the institution’s efforts in enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

The Head of Haematology Department of the hospital, Prof. Joseph Orkuma, took delivery of the Celltac Automated Haematology Analyzer Machine and Cells Park, supplied by ACOUNS Nigeria Limited on behalf of the hospital management.

He highlighted the benefits of the partnership, which include circumventing the high costs of reagents, ensuring the availability of servicing engineers, and reducing the extra cost of maintaining the equipment.

According to Professor Orkuma, the acquisition of the new analyzer was necessary due to the limitations of the previous machine, which could only perform three-part blood differential analysis, assessing neutrophils, lymphocytes, and mixed cells.

“In contrast, the newly acquired analyzer can perform a comprehensive five-part differential, accurately evaluating neutrophils, lymphocytes, eosinophils, basophils, and monocytes”, he stated.

Prof. Orkuma disclosed that the partnership agreement between BSUTH and ACOUNS Nigeria Limited, is set for six years, pointing out that under this agreement, ACOUNS will maintain the machines while BSUTH will procure reagents exclusively from them.

Speaking on behalf of ACOUNS Nigeria Limited, Engr. Dabiri Monsur and Engr. Fabunmi Oluseni described BSUTH as an excellent institution to partner with, citing their previous smooth business transactions with the hospital.

A statement signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mr Moses Tsenzugul, quotes the management of the company as saying the partnership reflects their commitment to public service and aligns with the current management’s vision for healthcare delivery at the hospital.