Benue state local govt election petition tribunals relocate to Abuja

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Benue State Local Government Election Petition Tribunals have been relocated from Benue State to Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) House, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory with effect from Monday 10, 2025.

Chief Judge of Benue State High Court, Justice Maurice Anembe Ikpambese who announced the relocation in a statement signed by Abdullahi Eihoda Ibrahim, Esq., Deputy Chief Registrar Lit.

For; Chief Registrar explained that it was to ensure safety of the tribunal members, litigants and the Counsel.

According to the statement, “the Benue State local government election petition Tribunals in Zone °A,’ ‘B’ and ‘C’ will resume sitting at the NBA House Abuja on Monday, the 10 March, 2025.”

The statement further informed the “Chairmen and members of the Nigeria Bar Association Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo that the decision of my Lord to relocate the Sittings of the Benue State Local Government Election Petition Tribunals end the Appeal tribunal from Makurdi to the NBA House Abuja stands.

It explained that “the decision was taken after due consideration of the safety of the tribunal members, litigants, the Counsel and is with the approval of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

It advised parties to appear before the tribunals on Monday, March 10, 2025 at NBA House Abuja.