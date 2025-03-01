Benue lawmaker carpets Bafarawa over remarks on Tinubu’s administration

By Tunde Opalana

Chief Dr Philip Agbese, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency has carpeted the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa over undemocratic remarks made against the government of President Bola Tinubu.

He faulted Bafarawa’s implicit suggestion that President Tinubu’s government is somehow stifling opposition or tilting towards authoritarianism.

He said, “this assertion, with all due respect, is not only misleading but also dismissive of the political inclusivity that has defined his administration from day one.”

In a letter to the former governor, he said Bafarawa’s recent open letter to President Tinubu contained “several misrepresentations, misjudgments, and misplaced expectations” that require a careful examination and clarification from a neutral and patriot respective.

While acknowledging Bafarawa’s decades of political experience and service to the nation, he said as an elder statesman, his role ought to be one of guidance based on fairness and objectivity, rather than engaging in narratives that do not align with the realities on the ground.

“Unfortunately, your letter to the President veers into the latter, as it ignores the efforts, policies, and significant progress made by this administration in less than two years despite your foreknowledge of its power transition,” he said.

READ ASO: Natasha accuses Akpabio of sexual harassment, victimisation, traces her ordeal with the Senate President to December 8th 2023

Defending the Tinubu’s administration, Agbese said “no Nigerian democratic President in history has demonstrated as much commitment to inclusivity as President Tinubu.

“This is evident in his carefully assembled cabinet; a diverse representation of the country, not just in terms of geography, but in professional expertise and competence. From the appointment of ministers to key agency heads, Tinubu has broken from the past by prioritizing capacity over blind loyalty or ethnic considerations.

“Unlike previous administrations that leaned heavily on sectional interests or partisan allegiances, President Tinubu has set a standard that ensures that the best hands—regardless of political, ethnic, or religious backgrounds, are given the opportunity to contribute to national development. If there was ever a government that embraced the principle of Nigeria first, this is it.

“This inclusivity is also reflected in his economic policies, security initiatives, and diplomatic engagements. I strongly believe that a man who governs with such broad-based participation cannot be accused of intolerance towards the opposition. The very foundation of your argument collapses under the weight of this simple and obvious truth.

“The Nigerian economy we knew, was not merely “battered”; it was on life support. The fiscal policies of the past administration left the country with unsustainable debt levels, a crippling subsidy regime, and a foreign exchange system that encouraged arbitrage and corruption.

“Insecurity, which you rightly highlighted, had become a hydra-headed monster, with banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping reaching unprecedented levels. However, you fail to afford him the patience required to systematically address these deep-rooted issues.

“No sincere observer of Nigeria’s governance landscape would dispute that the country was in dire straits when President Tinubu took office. These are not excuses but facts that must be acknowledged to appreciate the magnitude of the task before President Tinubu.

“The insecurity that has plagued Nigeria, which ranges from terrorism in the North-East to banditry in the North-West, IPOB insurgency in the South-East, and oil theft in the South-South did not begin under President Tinubu. The previous administration, despite its best efforts, struggled to fully contain these threats. Insecurity had become deeply entrenched, requiring a more strategic and long-term approach to dismantle its structures.

“Moreover, since assuming office, President Tinubu has undertaken crucial reforms to strengthen the nation’s security architecture. He has revitalized the leadership of the military and intelligence agencies, provided them with improved operational capabilities, and encouraged regional collaborations to curb cross-border criminal activities.

“The fight against insecurity is ongoing, but significant progress has been recorded. Attacks have been repelled, terrorists have been neutralized, and territories once under siege have been reclaimed.

“I would boldly say that It Is disingenuous to expect Tinubu to eradicate a decade-long security crisis in less than two years. Such an expectation is not only unrealistic but also undermines the collective patience required from all Nigerians to allow these reforms to take full effect. If you, an elder statesman, cannot provide this patience, how do you expect the average citizen to?

“You also touched on the economic hardships facing Nigerians today. Again, while you acknowledge that President Tinubu inherited a battered economy, your letter fails to give due credit to the bold reforms he has implemented to put Nigeria on the path to long-term economic stability.

“The removal of fuel subsidies, for instance, was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one. The subsidy regime had become a black hole of corruption, benefiting only a few while draining national resources that could have been channeled into infrastructure, education, and healthcare. By removing it, the President took a decisive step that previous administrations lacked the political will to take.

“Had previous administrations undertaken these difficult but necessary decisions, Nigeria’s economy would not be in the fragile state it was when President Tinubu took office. Instead, those before him kicked the can down the road, leaving him to bear the burden of unmaking years of economic mismanagement. Criticizing him for making tough choices is what I believed to be both unfair and shortsighted.”

The lawmaker, therefore urge Bafarawa

as a senior politician with decades of experience, to “take off the lenses of political bias and embrace a stance of neutrality.”

He added that “President Tinubu’s fight is not against opposition figures like yourself; it is against corruption, nepotism, incompetence, insecurity, and those who have looted Nigeria’s commonwealth for too long.

“Rather than casting unnecessary aspersions, this is the time to rally behind the government’s efforts to rebuild Nigeria. Constructive criticism is welcome, but it must be grounded in fairness and a recognition of the challenges at hand. If we truly desire a better Nigeria, we must be willing to endure short-term difficulties for long-term gains.

“Your role, at this stage in your life, should be to guide younger politicians with wisdom, not to stoke unnecessary division. Let history remember you as a statesman who stood for truth, not as one who sowed seeds of discord when the nation needed unity the most.”