Benue Killings: Tinubu should deploy soldiers into the bushes – Prophet El-Buba

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Convener of Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria, (IBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deploy soldier into the hinterlands of Benue State and other troubled zones in the country aimed at fishing flushing the killers of innocent citizens.

The Prophet said rather than organising stakeholders meetings, issuing press releases and holding media parley, the President should ensure that security operatives dominate the deserted villages and bushes to apprehend the terrorists.

He said Tinubu should also consult former governor Samuel Ortom, to get firsthand information on how the invaders plan to take over the Benue State territory.

El-Buba reminded Tinubu of a white Paper document put together by the former Benue State government, appealing to him to dust the paper for urgent implementation.

Speaking with our correspondent at the weekend, the Prophet insisted that the killers of innocent citizens are land grabbers who have vowed to take over the lands of their host communities by force.

“The killers are Fulani militants who have made up their minds to sack the owners of the land and occupy it for good.

“They are not people to negotiate with because they are aggressors. What is required of the President is to give a matching order to flush them out and that is the only way peace can return to the land”, he continued.

Our correspondent reports that the recent attack in Yelwata community, near Makurdi, the state capital, where over 200 persons were massacred, triggered the El-Buba’s reactions.

Calling for an end to the incessant attacks on unsuspecting Nigerians by bandits and suspected Fulani herdsmen, he asked the government, how many more lives must be lost before they act.

“How long will you remain silent while the blood of innocent men, women, and children cries out from the ground?

“Leadership is responsibility. Governance is protection. If you cannot protect the people, then you have failed them.

“We demand urgent action. We demand justice. We demand peace”, he said.

He called on the Benue State Governor, Father Hyacinth Alia, to take up the challenge of protecting the people he took an oath to safeguard.