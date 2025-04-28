Benue Killings: LG Chairman issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Angered by the frequent killings in Benue State, especially in Agatu Local Government Area, the Chairman of the LGA, Melvin Ejeh, has issued a quit notice to Fulani herdsmen who are the prime suspects of the incessant attacks.

Ejeh, also in a move to prevent further killings, especially as the farming season comes to a start, said herdsmen should not been seen anywhere close to farmlands.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting, held on Saturday at the council secretariat in Obagaji, the LGA boss said farming is the bedrock of the State and the community’s economy, adding that the lifeline of the people’s economy must be protected.

Ejeh however, commended security agencies for ensuring less casualties in the hitherto renewed killings, but stressed that ensuring uninterrupted farming activities was a top priority.

“Our farmers must cultivate without disruption. We will do everything necessary to create a safe environment for them,” he said.

Responding, the Ado of the Fulani’s requested a one-week grace period to enable the herders to prepare for relocation, a request that was granted by the council.

Reacting, the Youth Chairman of Agatu LGA, Mr Oloche Silas, pledged on behalf of Agatu youths to support the peaceful evacuation process and to refrain from any form of violence.

Security officials, including representatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, DSS, were quoted as commending the peaceful manner in which the matter was handled, pledging to provide necessary support during the relocation.