Benue govt says no tolerance for crime

BY TYAV SAM

The Benue State Government has vowed not to tolerate any criminal activity within the state.

The state governor’s adviser on security and strategic liaison, Col Alexander Igbaya Ashungu, disclosed this in Makurdi, emphasizing that the state government would not spare anyone found engaging in criminal activities.

“Any member of the public who suspects any suspicious movement, gathering, or unauthorized persons bearing arms, particularly in our rural forests, should report immediately for investigation and further action,” he said.

He added that the state government has been working around the clock to ensure the state is safe for inhabitants and businesses. “As we speak, a number of kidnapped victims have been rescued, and we are going after those perpetrating such evil crimes in the state,” he stated.

He commended the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, for placing high importance on security and lives in his government. He also acknowledged the good work the police and the Armed Forces are doing to maintain security and peace in the state.

Lamenting the upsurge in kidnapping and herdsmen attacks in the country, the Benue State Government has released phone numbers for the public to report such cases to the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security. The numbers released by the adviser are 08115780499, 09021991445, and 08132111854.

It could be recalled that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State recently appealed for the release of the caretaker chairperson of Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Gideon Haanongon, and three other persons kidnapped with him. Mr. Haanongon was kidnapped with his orderly, driver, and personal assistant on Saturday morning while traveling to a burial.

Speaking hours after the incident, the governor called for the immediate release of the council chief and his aides, while decrying the killings and kidnappings in the area.

Alia called on both serving and former lawmakers, as well as other prominent persons from the area known as Sankara, to proffer lasting solutions to insecurity in their area, with a promise to implement their recommendations immediately.

The governor also urged traditional leaders in the area to join in seeking solutions to the challenges, stating his administration was determined to return peace, not only to Logo, Ukum, and Katsina-Ala LGAs but to the entire Benue State.