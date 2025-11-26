Benue Governor Debunks Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Commitment to APC
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has firmly dismissed reports alleging his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to another political party, describing the claims as false and politically motivated.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Terso, the governor reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the APC and urged the public to disregard the “mischievous” rumours.
The denial comes in response to a social media report that claimed Governor Alia had held a secret meeting with Senator Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to discuss a potential defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
However, the governor’s spokesperson described the report as a “vicious smear campaign” orchestrated to distract the administration from its governance focus and to deceive the presidency for selfish political gains.
“The statement, titled ‘Mischievous fake story on Governor Alia’s alleged defection to ADC,’ clarified that his meetings with leaders and elder statesmen in the state, including Ayu, were purely in the spirit of inclusivity and had no political or religious undertone,” Terso stated.
He further explained that the governor has been actively engaging with prominent elders in the state, such as Senator David Iornem, Elder David Amo, and Ambassador Terhemen Tarzoor, as part of broader efforts to consolidate the APC’s standing in Benue.
Highligting the party’s growing strength, the statement noted that opposition structures across the state are “collapsing daily into the APC,” with numerous influential figures abandoning their former platforms to join the ruling party.
“Governor Alia remains firmly committed to building a united, dominant APC in Benue State. He is prepared to engage even the fiercest political opponents and bring them into the party as part of a broader strategy for 2027 consolidation, both for his administration and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.
The governor warned that such misinformation aims to sow confusion and undermine the party’s progress, urging the public to ignore the fabrications.