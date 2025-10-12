Benue Digital Infrastructure Company Wins Best State ICT Agency Award, Showcases Digital Transformation Leadership

The Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC) PLC has been nationally recognized as the “Best State ICT Agency” at the Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025, held October 9-10 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The award celebrates BDIC’s outstanding role in driving digital governance and public service innovation in Benue State.

Owoicho Igoji, Chief of Staff and Special Adviser to the MD/CEO of BDIC, represented Managing Director Gbande-Hembaor Terwase in presenting the company’s achievements to the press.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership, Igoji highlighted BDIC’s pioneering digital government framework, which includes the e-parliament platform enhancing legislative transparency, advanced e-health services expanding healthcare accessibility, and comprehensive e-learning programs improving educational reach. These initiatives have significantly increased efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement in Benue’s public service.

The award recognizes BDIC’s strategic partnerships, such as with Galaxy Backbone Ltd., which have enabled broadband expansion and robust government data security.

The company’s efforts are strongly supported by Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration through the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy under Commissioner Kwaghgba Amande, which have prioritized infrastructure development, ICT training, cybersecurity, and digital literacy campaigns empowering over 40,000 civil servants.

The National GovTech Conference & Awards 2025, themed “Redefining Possibilities: Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Public Service Delivery and Socio-Economic Development,” brought together government officials, technology innovators, and development partners to celebrate digital excellence in Nigeria’s public sector.

Other distinguished awardees included His Excellency Malam Umar A. Namadi, Executive Governor of Jigawa State; His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Executive Governor of Adamawa State; and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) under Director-General Prof. Charles Anosike.

Benue State’s digital transformation success, led by BDIC, sets a national benchmark and propels Nigeria’s path toward becoming Africa’s digital powerhouse.