Benue at War with Itself: The political conundrum unfolding

By Dooyum Naadzenga

Benue State is engulfed in a complex political conundrum, one that transcends the well-publicized conflicts between Fulani herders and local farmers. Instead, the real battle lies within the state itself, manifesting as a fierce internal conflict among its own political elites. This struggle for control over the state’s future is not merely a political squabble; it is a war for the very soul of Benue, pitting the status quo against a vision for transformative change.

At the heart of this conflict are two prominent political figures: Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, the current governor, and Sen. Dr. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Their rivalry represents a deeper schism within Benue’s political landscape, one that is sharply divided along ideological lines. On one side, Governor Alia champions the cause of the masses, seeking to uplift the state from socio-economic despair. On the other, Senator Akume appears more focused on preserving political power and influence, seemingly prioritizing the next election over the next generation.

The tensions between these factions began to escalate shortly after Alia’s inauguration on May 29, 2023. His appointments, particularly that of Prof. Joseph Alakali as Secretary to the State Government, were met with hostility from Akume’s camp, which felt sidelined. This perceived slight ignited a firestorm of dissent, culminating in accusations of dictatorial governance against Alia when he established local government caretaker committees without consulting Akume’s loyalists.

The situation deteriorated further as members of Akume’s faction, under the banner of the ‘Benue National Assembly Caucus,’ openly criticized Alia’s governance style. Press conferences and open letters calling for Alia’s ousting have become commonplace, reflecting a concerted effort to undermine his authority. The rift has not only created political instability but has also left the masses caught in the crossfire, becoming unwitting casualties in a war orchestrated by their own leaders.

The Machinations Behind the Conflict

In any conflict, the dynamics are rarely straightforward. There are always those who engineer the chaos and those who benefit from it. In Benue, this war is no exception. Political operatives, driven by ambition and self-interest, have manipulated public sentiment and the existing farmer-herder tensions to further their agendas. The narrative has been twisted, leveraging the ongoing security crises to push for a state of emergency—an initiative that could pave the way for the imposition of a puppet government loyal to Akume’s interests.

Senator Emmanuel Udende’s call for an emergency rule in the state, coupled with the SGF’s apparent endorsement, highlights the alarming lengths to which this faction is willing to go to regain control. This maneuvering raises questions about the true motives of those advocating for such drastic measures. Are they genuinely concerned about the welfare of the people, or are they seeking to exploit the situation for personal gain?

The irony is palpable; the very individuals now pushing for intervention had previously condemned similar calls as politically motivated. In 2018, Mr. Terrence Kuanum, now a part of the Akume camp, denounced those advocating for emergency rule as sponsors of insecurity. This inconsistency paints a troubling picture of opportunism and betrayal among the state’s political elite.

The Stakes for Benue’s Future

The consequences of this internal conflict are dire for Benue’s citizens. The ongoing turmoil threatens to plunge the state back into the depths of underdevelopment characterized by unpaid salaries, deteriorating infrastructure, and widespread socio-economic despair. The political gladiators, while vying for supremacy, have seemingly forgotten their duty to their constituents, who now await accountability and genuine representation.

As the ‘Benue National Assembly Caucus’ continues its campaign of discontent, the question arises: what are they doing to fulfill their responsibilities as elected representatives? The lack of meaningful legislation or support for constituency projects underscores their failure to act in the best interests of the people. The masses are left to bear the brunt of political rivalries that serve only the ambitions of a select few.

In contrast, Governor Alia’s focus on the welfare of the populace is gaining traction. His commitment to halting the diversion of local government funds—previously siphoned off to distant political benefactors—resonates with a public eager for change. Alia’s growing popularity stems from his willingness to challenge the entrenched political elite and prioritize the needs of ordinary citizens.

A Call for Unity and Progress

Benue is at a crossroads. The internal strife among its leaders presents an opportunity for a collective reassessment of priorities. If the political elite continue to engage in destructive rivalries, the state risks descending into chaos, leaving the population vulnerable.

For Governor Alia, the path forward lies in maintaining his commitment to the people while navigating the treacherous waters of political intrigue. His “sins,” if they can be called that, are rooted in a genuine desire to uplift the state rather than cater to the interests of political opportunists. As he continues to champion the cause of the masses, he must remain vigilant against those who seek to undermine his administration.

The future of Benue State hinges on the ability of its leaders to transcend personal ambition and unite for the greater good. As the citizens of Benue watch the unfolding drama, they deserve leaders who prioritize their welfare over political gamesmanship. It is time for a new narrative—one that focuses on unity, progress, and the collective aspirations of the people. Only then can Benue hope to emerge from this self-inflicted war and pave the way for a brighter future.