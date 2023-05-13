Benue APC: Suspension of Gemade, Shija others set aside

.remains bonafide party members

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) said the suspension of its starlwart by Benue State chapter of the party has been set aside, as they remain bonafide members of the party.

The suspension of former Senator Barnabas Gemade, Prof Terhemba Shija and five others was announced by the state chapter on Wednesday, 10 May, 2023.

But the party, at the National Secretatiat, Abuja in its reaction in a press statement, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka on Thursday, set the suspension aside saying, “they remain bonafide members of our party.”

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Headquarters of All Progressives Congress, (APC) has been drawn to media reports of the purported suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade, Professor Terhemba Shija, and five others by the Benue State Executive Committee of our Party.

READ ALSO: Experts at Johns Hopkins worry about next pandemic

“The Party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee, (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Gemade, Professor Shija, and five others that are affected by the said suspension are, and remain, bonafide members of the Benue State Chapter of our Party.”