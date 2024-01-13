Benue APC nullifies suspension of members

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has nullified the suspension imposed on some of her members. This was contained in a communique at the end of the State Working Committee of the party with the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia in attendance.

According to the communique which was read by the APC Chairman, Austine Agada at the APC secretariat in Makurdi, the unity of the party had led them to win a lot of seats in the last general elections and they would not allow anything to bring disunity in the party.

The party called on all to sheathe their swords and join hands with Governor Alia to move the state to greater height.

The APC also warned against meetings that were capable of formenting trouble and urged members to avoid overheating the polity.

The party leadership, according to the communique passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Timubu, Vice President Kashim Shetima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. Senator George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Alia for all they have been doing for the development of the state.