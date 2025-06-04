Benue APC applaud Appeal Court judgement on Council Polls

By George Kajo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State chapter, under the leadership of Chief Benjamin Omale, on Tuesday, welcomed the court of Appeal judgment which affirmed the election of the twenty-three Local Government Areas of the State.

He extend the warmest congratulations to governor Hyacinth Alia on the resounding victory at the Court of Appeal, which upheld the party’s mandate across all twenty-three Local Government Areas of Benue State.

“This triumph is a testament to your steadfast leadership, visionary governance, and unwavering commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Your guidance and unflinching support have been the bedrock of our collective resolve, inspiring unity, discipline, and confidence across all ranks of our great party”, Omale stated.

The party also express it profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his bold and far-sighted reforms in the judiciary, saying the reforms have significantly enhanced the independence, credibility, and efficiency of the judicial system, thereby ensuring that justice is dispensed without fear or favour.

“Our sincere gratitude equally goes to the Nigerian judiciary for its courage, integrity, and impartiality. The judgments delivered today reaffirm the judiciary’s sacred responsibility to uphold justice and defend the sovereign will of the people. Their pivotal role in safeguarding the democratic process, especially under the complex circumstances surrounding these appeals, deserves our highest commendation”.

According to Dr Omale, the special appreciation is due to the team of distinguished legal minds assembled under the Alia administration, pointing out that their professionalism, strategic brilliance, and dedication were instrumental in articulating a compelling, evidence-based case which led to the well-earned outcome.

“Their quiet, yet resolute work behind the scenes reflects the high standards of excellence and discipline that characterize your leadership. We also deeply acknowledge the prayers, counsel, and moral support of our spiritual leaders across denominations. Your intercession and guidance were a source of strength and direction throughout this journey. We do not take your support for granted”, he said.

The APC state chairman acknowledged the people of Benue State’s prayers, love, and unwavering belief in their mission have been the cornerstone of the victory, adding that, their commitment to truth and democracy has brought them to this moment of vindication.

He commended loyal party members, stakeholders, and supporters who have stood firm in defence of the mandate, saying their sacrifices, discipline, and resilience have not only sustained the cause but have now yielded a glorious result.

“Together, we look ahead with renewed vigour and clarity of purpose. We are committed to consolidating this victory through inclusive governance, people-centred development, and unwavering service at the grassroots. Indeed, the best is yet to come”, Omale said.