Benue ADC Berates APC, Says Leaders who Deny Genocide Are Betrayers

The Benue State chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has demanded accountability from the State ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Governor Hyacinth Alia, insisting that leaders who deny incidents of genocide in the State must apologise.

The call was made in Makurdi, the State capital on Friday, by the State Committee Publicity Secretary, Stevie Ayua, noting that “denial is not just a distortion of reality, it is deeply hurtful and a betrayal of the people they claim to represent.”

Recall that the Governor of Benue State, on Wednesday, in a Television broacast denied ‘Religious Genocide in the State,’ but accepted that there is insecurity, which is not peculiar to the State.

Ayua, however, told journalists that; “Over the past decade, our beloved Benue State has borne the brunt of coordinated, brutal attacks that have devastated our communities.

“These assaults, perpetrated by suspected Fulani jihadists have claimed the lives of thousands, left many more with lifelong injuries, and destroyed homes, farms, and livelihoods worth billions of Naira.

“Despite this, the Governor of our dear State and the Secretary to the Governmrnt of the federation, SGF, who are the most highly placed leaders of our land today, who should seek for our protection have rather denied the obvious: “That this is, in fact, a genocide systematically targeting the Christian population of Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

“It is deeply disappointing that certain political and traditional leaders in State, are publicly refuting what the whole world has witnessed. While innocent Benue citizens continue to pay with their lives, land, and dignity, these leaders appear more concerned with protecting their political position and denying an atrocity, than with speaking truth and defending their communities.

“By rejecting the term ‘genocide,’ they not only minimize the suffering of victims, but also, undermine efforts for justice and international recognition.

“We call on those leaders who have denied or downplayed the genocide to, immediately, issue a public statement acknowledging that their previous claims were wrong; apologize sincerely to the Benue people and to the victims’ families for any pain caused by their denial.

“Commit to using their influence to raise awareness, both domestically and internationally, so that the scale of the atrocity is properly recognized and addressed.”

The recent designation of Nigeria by President Donald Trump of the United States of America, as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ should serve as a wake-up call to all Nigerians and to the international community. This is not a political game. This is genocide.

“We demand that the Federal Government of Nigeria work with international bodies to launch an impartial, independent investigation into the attacks, The international community support protective measures for vulnerable populations in Benue and other affected regions; relief, rehabilitation, and reparations be provided to survivors, the widowed, and the displaced.

“We call on Benue people to stand united, we understand the pain, grief, and anger that many of you feel. Our leadership’s denial may feel like a final betrayal, but we will not be silenced.

“We will continue to tell our story, demand justice, and demand that our leaders stand with us, not against us. It is one thing to lead; it is another to lead with honor, truth, and compassion.

“Today, we press our leaders who are entrusted with our welfare to choose the latter, we demand that truth be spoken. We demand accountability and justice,” he added.