Benin group rejects inauguration of Josephine Ebhaguejezele as Iyaloja

The Aiguobasinmwin Movement Worldwide, a prominent socio-cultural organisation, has dismissed the inauguration of Josephine Ebhaguejezele as an Iyaloja (Iyeki), insisting that she is unqualified to hold the traditional title under Benin customs.

In a statement signed by Iyamu Osaro, its President, and Osayuki-Osa Benson, Secretary-General, the group stressed that the institution of Iyeki is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom and cannot be altered by political or personal interests.

According to the organisation, the title is reserved strictly for Benin women chosen by their peers across markets in the kingdom, with the apex Iyeki later presented to the Benin Royal Palace for blessing and spiritual cleansing.

“It is worthy to note that for anyone to be eligible for the position of Iyeki, one must be a Benin woman,” the statement said.

Quoting the pronouncement of Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, the group urged the public to disregard the purported inauguration, stating that Ebhaguejezele “lacks the eligibility of becoming Iyeki because she is not a Benin woman.”

The movement further warned politicians and individuals against interfering in traditional matters, emphasising that the Iyeki title is a custodian of culture across Benin markets and “cannot be changed by politicians or anybody.”

It also called on Benin women to commence the process of electing their Iyeki in accordance with cultural norms, ahead of the formal presentation of an apex Iyeki to the palace.