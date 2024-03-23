Benie’s Diary: Chronicles of a Lagos lady

…NEPA Palaver 2

For three days the caretaker was missing and guess what, the compound was in darkness. We had to resort to the use of generator and we all know how expensive fuel has become, coupled with the high temperature and heat wave we’re currently experiencing.

Oh the pain of seeing other houses with electricity, while we are burning fuel. “Mummy we should move out of here and get another house,” Debra, my twelve year old said.

“As if it’s that easy to get a new house,” countered Becky her older sister. “You should know it involves a lot to go house shopping.”

I left them and went into my bedroom, tired from the day’s work. The previous evening, the other tenants and I had a meeting and decided we may need to get a lawyer because we couldn’t continue to ignore the situation in the compound.

The next morning as I was leaving for work, I ran into Mummy Azees the caretaker’s wife taking her children to school. “Mummy Daniel NEPA will give us light today,” she said before I could say anything. I just stared at her. It was obvious she was feeling guilty. “Hmm I hope so,” I replied.

By the time I returned home in the evening, the electricity had been restored and once again the caretaker was strutting himself around the compound. I, just like other tenants ignored him.

Two days later, I received a poorly written letter stating an immediate increase in the rent by over a hundred percent. “What nonsense is this? I cried so loudly my kids rushed to me. “Mummy what’s the problem?” Debra asked.

“Yes Mummy, see the way my heart skipped, your voice was so loud,” Becky added.

Daniel took the letter in my hand and read it. “Mummy increase in rent…ha!”

“800,000 per year?” Becky exclaimed. “That’s crazy Mummy. I thought the rent of this place is 550,000.”

I just couldn’t understand the caretaker and landlord. How can you suddenly wake up and increase the rent of a house built several years ago? It’s not fair for Christ’s sake. Especially with the sky rocketing prices of everything. I picked up the phone and dialled my neighbour’s number.

The door bell rang at the same time and one of the children ran to get the door. I turned to see Mrs Aregbesola, she occupied the flat on the first floor and her husband was a sailor.

You could tell she was fuming and looked about to burst. “Can you imagine this caretaker? He wants to task us for the money he used to settle the NEPA bill. How can he do this, did we spend the money with him?

Where does one begin to shop for a house or raise money for one in this difficult time?” she cried angrily.

She stood before me, eyes blazing, breathing fire. Thank God the caretaker wasn’t standing before her or he would have been burnt by her anger.

“Calm down, calm down or you will give yourself hypertension,” I cautioned her.

She stared at me, surprised. “It’s like you have the money to pay 800,000 naira, that‘s why you are calm about it Mummy Daniel.”

“On the contrary, I don’t agree with the increment. I am filled with rage but giving myself hypertension won’t help either. Being the tenants, we need to come together with one voice and insist we won’t pay the new rent.”

