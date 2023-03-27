Bello urges Muslims to pray for sustainable peace, progress, dev’t of Nigeria

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has sent his felicitations and best wishes to the Muslim Ummah as they begin the obligatory Ramadan fast.

The Governor called on Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to beseech the Almighty Allah to continue to bless the country, unite its people and bring relative peace, as well as sustainable progress and development to the nation.

In a Ramadan message, Governor Sani Bello urged Muslim faithful to be well-behaved during the holy month in order to maximise the spiritual and physical benefits inherent in the month.

According to him, good intention, prayers and sincerity of purpose in the pursuit of good deeds are a necessary condition for reaping the benefits of the holy month.

He reminded Muslims that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and urged the faithful to accord it all the necessary attention, by being proactive in decisions and actions that will ensure their full participation in the fast.

Governor Bello appealed to scholars to watch their utterances, concentrate on the true teachings of Islam and educate their audience of what is expected of Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan to earn Allah’s blessings.

The Governor said to fast is not merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty but a rare opportunity to strive for inner purification and self-accountability in order to inculcate righteousness and discipline.

He enjoined Muslims to capitalise on the benefits of the holy month and increase their love for humanity, acts of charity, kindness, generosity and gratitude.

Bello once again used the opportunity to thank all stakeholders who contributed to the relatively peaceful general elections across the country and the state in particular,while also appreciating the electorate who massively voted for candidates of the APC in Presidential, Gubernatorial as well as National and State Assembly elections.

The Governor, who is now the Senator-elect for Zone C assured that his zone and indeed the state in general will be adequately represented in the incoming 10th assembly.