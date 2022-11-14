Bello Turji and Ado Aliero declared wanted

Two of the 19 suspected terrorist leaders declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) are Bello Turji Gudda and Ado Aliero.

Naija News reports that Gudda hails from Fakai village in Shinkafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, while Aliero comes from Yankuzo village Tsafe LGA of Zamfara.

This news platform earlier reported that the Nigerian military unveiled the identities of nineteen (19) most wanted terrorist leaders it is tracking at the moment.

The list, released on Monday by the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor said the identified terrorists have been causing havoc in the North East, North West, and North Central zone of the country, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The statement further revealed that the sum of N5million has been placed as a bounty for any information on how the terrorist commanders can be captured.

Bello Turji Gudda

Bello Turji Gudda popularly known as Bello Turji is a notorious terrorist and bandit leader who is operating in Northern Nigeria, particularly Zamfara, Sokoto, and Niger states.

He is known to have been responsible for numerous attacks against civilians and security forces in the North West region of the country, especially Zamfara and Sokoto State.

In September 2021, a pro-security forces vigilante group, the Yan Sakai attacked a mosque in Gwadabawa, killing eleven of his followers. Turji responded by leading his group to a market in Goronyo, Sokoto State, and killed at least 50 to over 60 civilians.

In December 2021, Turji’s forces attacked a bus in Sabon Birni, setting it on fire and burning the passengers inside to death. 30 people died in the ambush.

Turji was the mastermind behind the slaughter of over 200 people in Zamfara state in January 2022. He is a rival of another bandit leader named Dogo Gide.

Ado Aliero

Ado Aliero is a notorious terrorist and bandit leader who is operating in Northern Nigeria, particularly Zamfara, and other states in the North West region.

Aliero is said to have been behind the series of attacks against the people of Zamfara and security agencies in the Zamfara and other states in the North West region.

Recall that the suspected bandit leader was turbaned in July 2022 as Sarkin Fulani in Zamfara. Aliero was given the chieftaincy title despite being on the police’s wanted list since 2019.

The chieftaincy title sparked criticism which led to the suspension of the Emir who awarded the title to Aliero by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

Speaking in a documentary released by BBC Africa Eye in July, Aliero said he does not kidnap people, adding that he only kills those who have been kidnapped by his gang members.

The self-confessed bandit kingpin added that his gang invades villages as a form of protest against the government.

