Bello presents N258.2bn 2024 budget of Consolidation, Continuity to Kogi Assembly

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has presented an appropriation of N258.2bn, tagged,”Budget of Consolidation and Continuity for Inclusive growth ,” to the House of Assembly on Monday for the 2024 fiscal year for approval.

The draft Budget which is higher than that of last year by N60 bn, has N197.as Recurrent expenditure of N145.73bn, while Capital Expenditure is put at N112. 54bn, geared towards consolidating on the gains of last year’s budget.

The Governor, while presenting the draft Bill for their consideration, pleading that it be given accelerated approval for Inclusive Growth” for your deliberation and, hopefully, accelerated approval.

“As | bid farewell to this Honourable Assembly today, | wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude again for your dedication to our state and people over the years and commitment to the growth and success of our dear State.

“As Jan. 27, 2024,when | will wind down my administration approaches, and we all prepare to welcome the new Government of His Excellency, Governor-elect, Usman Ahmed Ododo, it is my heartfelt desire that you extend even greater levels of cooperation to him, ” he said.

On sectorial allocations, the Administration has N64.3bn, Economic; N82bn, Law and Justice; N14.97bn and Social; N96.98bn.

He explained that the objective of the budget was to improve the quality of education at all levels and make it accessible to all citizens and to produce the bulk of skilled manpower necessary for economic transformation of the

state locally.

Bello said to further ensure access to healthcare and sustained improvement by citizens, sustained improvement, efficiency of the healthcare delivery system and ensure food security to generate a high proportion of the GDP from agriculture.

According to the Governor, the draft is aimed at exploiting the full potential of the economy and expand trade and commerce in the State to have access to markets locally and internationally.

If fully implemented the budget will ensure gainful employment of youths and create opportunities for the development of their talents and to achieve sustainable development and promote social and economic development through culture and tourism.

“It’s to establish the necessary framework for a robust Mining and Solid Minerals sector, to brand Kogi as the foremost solid minerals mining destination in Nigeria and improve the road network in urban and rural areas through

construction of new roads, bridges and rehabilitation of existing ones.

“It’s to ensure sustainable use of the environment and continuous management of environmental challenges such as pollution, deforestation, flooding, degradation, gully erosion and other ecological problems,” he said.

The governor said: “Despite notable hiccups, we have become a family that cannot be broken. We will work through any problems we may have with each other and find common ground from which to mentor our successors and move on to the next levels of our own lives and careers. “

While he extended sincere gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his exemplary leadership within the past 7 months, urged the people to be patient as some really hard, but necessary decisions should be taken which will no doubt help Nigeria to work better for all.

Earlier in his welcome address, the speaker, Umar Yusuf, expressed gratitude for the collaboration the house has been enjoying with the executive under Bello’s leadership.

Yusuf assured that the incoming administration of Usman Ododo would enjoy even a better synergy for the growth and progress of the state.

The speaker, however, assured of a more close working relationship in thoroughly examining the new budget before its passage.

“I seek the cooperation of heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to ensure due diligence to give the document accelerated passage.

The Speaker assured you that the Legislators are committed to the progress of the state and therefore, ready to drop everything on our tables to ensure concentration on scrutinizing the draft to ensure that it is passed in record time for the growth and development of the state .