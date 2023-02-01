Bello mourns death of Leadership Newspaper Correspondent in Kogi, Sam Egwu

BY IDRIS AHMED

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Leadership Correspondent in Kogi state, Mr Sam Egwu.

He described the passing on of the journalist as painful and a great loss.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, the Governor condoled with the family of the late journalist, the management and staff of the Leadership Newspaper and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), over the sudden death.

Bello also described the late journalist as a man of truth and fairness, who practised journalism with professional ethics.

He said that journalism haf lost one of its dedicated and upright members, noting that the late Egwu will be remembered for his objectivity, diligence and hard work.

The Governor prayed God to grant the soul of Sam Egwu eternal rest and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The late Sam Egwu was born in Awo-Akukunda village, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State in June 1955. He attended the Native Authority Primary School, Awo Akukunda, from 1963 to 1969.

He proceeded to St. Charles College, Ankpa, for his secondary education from January, 1972 to June, 1976.

He started journalism with “The Message Newspaper”, the first community newspaper in Kogi State, ran by Barr Joshua Igonoh in Idah, and moved to Lagos in 1992 after his National Diploma in Journalism at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos.

Egwu later joined Hallmark Newspapers as a sports reporter, under Late Emeka Obasi, in Lagos, and covered international sports tournaments in Algiers (Algeria) and Cairo (Egypt).

He left Lagos in 2004 for Lokoja, where he joined Daily Trust Newspapers as Kogi State Correspondent.

The veteran journalist later moved to Peoples’ Daily Newspaper upon threats by the then government in power to truncate his career.

Elder Sam Egwu left the Peoples’ Daily after about two-year stint and anchored his ship of experience on the shores of Leadership Newspapers, his final stable, as Kogi State Correspondent in Lokoja before he answered the divine call.

Egwu Sam Egwu died on Sunday in his Lokoja residence after returning from INEC office, where he went to monitor collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

The late Egwu will be buried on Friday at Awo-Akukunda, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, after lying in state at NUJ Press Centre, Lokoja.

