Being an artist and a pilot are two intertwined facets of Who I am” – DJ Irem$

Samuel Irem Enyi aka DJ Irem$, has continued to take disc jockeying to new heights with his unique style and versatility. The US based aviation administration degree holder turned artist hails from Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

DJ Irem$ who received his bachelors in aviation administration alongside his FAA pilot license from Utah Valley University, also holds a degree in business information systems from Camford International College, Malaysia.

The rising Nigerian star who is working on releasing his debut EP first quarter of 2023 recently had a chat with our correspondent on leaving aviation for a career in music, his growing achievements in the past months and his plans going forward.

How did the name DJ IREM$ come about? What’s the story behind it?

“Irem” is my family name, I wanted the name to travel the world and down history. The “$” sign represents wealth which comes from my Igbo name “Akujuobi.” Meaning wealth that fills the heart (satisfied wealth)

You are from Ebonyi state, Nigeria, and one of the artists putting Nigeria on the map in Minnesota. How does it feel?

It feels great shaping the world with my sounds. I don’t usually sync in the crowd, so I had to leave my mark. I created my own vybe and put people onto good music.

You switched from aviation to music/entertainment. How did that switch happen?

I didn’t switch. My FAA pilot’s license is a lifetime license with no expiration date. I only have to do proficiency/recurrent training if I don’t fly after 3 months. Entertainment and DJing is something I’ve been into even before becoming a pilot. Music has always been my passion. So for me music and flying are intertwined facets of who I am.

Was it a difficult decision to put down your certificate and pilot license to pursue the mic and console?

Not at all because I can do both. My pilot’s license is like my driver’s license. It’s like asking if having a driver’s license affects your music career? It only enhances my traveling privileges.

I see you have collaborated with several Nigerian artists. Have you collaborated with any other African artist?

Yes, of course. The music industry is huge and I’ve worked with many other artists across the globe. Ranging from producers, song writers, rappers etc. But I only listed a few popular artists that everyone can easily recognize.

What’s your creative process for your songs?

I don’t force it, I bring my thoughts and inspirations to life. Collaboration and knowing what I need to create is key to my work.

You seem to have a close relationship with DJ Tunez. How did you two meet?

I met him a couple years ago at a show in Minnesota and instantly we hit it off as I vibed with his energy. Few years later a friend named “Uzor” reached out and asked me if I’m interested in hosting him in my city and I did multiple times and also collaborated with him on his 4 day festival in New York.

What’s your take on the global recognition of Afrobeats and Nigerian artists?

Nigerians are unique despite our struggles. Majority of the music genre we listen to either originated from black culture or Africa. Ranging from our drums etc. As a Nigerian, we are only here to claim our title and push our sounds through the help of social media and the internet in general. Believe it or not Afrobeats have already taken over. Big thanks to our mainstream artists for also putting Nigeria on the map.

As an emerging artist and disc jockey, what are some of the challenges you face?

We don’t get recognized as DJ’s a lot. Most artists come to us for free promo etc. But what they don’t know is, we are the reason their music is spreading so fast across the globe. I mean people can stream or listen to your sounds but you always need a DJ at your event? Because we make the sounds more fun to dance to and tweak sounds if need be.

Who are your musical influences? Which artists inspire you the most?

Honestly I don’t want to narrow that down as an artist and DJ, I love good music and that’s it. I don’t easily get influenced by people, I get influenced by their art.

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years? What advice do you have for other emerging artists like yourself?

I see myself going places and working with good souls in the industry. To me it’s not just about the money but the passion is what drives my future. My advice to upcoming artists is to not get famous or recognized for something they don’t even like or have no passion for. Stay true to your craft and find your niche.

Are you working on an EP? 2023 is already about to end, what should your fans expect from you in 2023?

Yes o! 2023 is a fire down type of year for me. Many goodies on the way!

