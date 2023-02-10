Be more responsible with your comments – NEF fires Adebanjo

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has advised the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to be more responsible with his comments ahead of the general elections.

Naija News reports that the NEF stated this in reaction to Adebanjo’s comment that if Nigerians do not elect the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, it will be the end of Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by its spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Forum said the statement made by the Afenifere leader is irresponsible and condemnable.

The Forum advised Adebanjo and other leaders to attempt to behave more responsibly in their comments, saying that elections will not be won by threats and insults.

The NEF said the unity and survival of Nigeria are not dependent on politicians who think they can intimidate citizens, or instigate actions that will subvert a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration.

The statement read: “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming elections, particularly in light of recent developments and its planned Northern General Assembly.

“The Forum took note of the comments of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of one of the Afenifere organizations. In his usual ranting, this time in campaigning for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he said, among other inflammatory outbursts, that if Nigerians do not elect his candidate, it will be the end of Nigeria.

This statement is, to say the least, irresponsible and condemnable. It is the worst thing that can be said in promoting a candidate, but that is the business of the candidate. We do not believe that Chief Adebanjo’s reckless outburst reflects the quality or essence of the Obi/Datti ticket.

“The Forum advises people like Chief Adebanjo to attempt to behave more responsibly. These elections will not be won by threats and insults. Nigerians will not be scared from exercising their choices freely.

The unity and survival of Nigeria are not dependent on politicians who think they can intimidate citizens, or instigating actions that will subvert a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration.

“The North is committed to supporting a credible election under peaceful conditions and will support any candidate who emerges as a leader through it. It appeals to leaders, elders, politicians, and the authorities to resist inciting particularly young Nigerians who are more gullible and exposed to dangerous rhetorics.

“If there are Nigerians with any influence over Chief Adebanjo, they should advise him to show respect for his age and all the advantages he enjoys from being a Nigerian.”

