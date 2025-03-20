Be impartial in trial of FG’s case against Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo war veterans urge Justice Omotosho

By Andrew Orolua

The American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), has charged Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja to be absolutely impartial in the trial of Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu in the terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

The group insisted that Kanu is a prisoner of conscience and ought not to be put on trial by the federal government having not committed any crime.

Kanu is billed to be arraigned before Justice James Omotosho on Friday, March 21 in terrorism charges filed against him by the federal government.

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, the group recalled Kanu’s “extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria by government as well as his alleged unlawful detention in the Nigerian DSS dungeon”.

They also recalled various court judgments in Kanu’s favor that have not been implemented by the federal government.

The statement released in Abuja was jointly signed by AVID President, Dr. Sylvester Onyia, Rising Sun President, Chief Dede Maxwell and

Ambassadors for Self-Determination President, Chief Engr. Evans Nwankwo.

It read in part “The American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), in conjunction with the Rising Sun and the Ambassadors for Self-Determination all located in the Continental United States (CONUS) have meticulously monitored the trajectory for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s subjugation in Nigeria security.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB has not committed any crime.

“We are aware of his extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria as well as his unlawful detention in the Nigerian DSS dungeon.

“Also, we are aware of various court judgments in his favor that have not been implemented.

“In July 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Council (through a landmark Opinion issued by its Working Group) states that the appropriate remedy would be for the Government of Nigeria to release Mr. Kanu immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law.”

“On December 2023, the Supreme Court of Nigeria held that it was wrong to have revoked Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, meaning that his bail should, without more, be restored by virtue of Section 287(1) of the Constitution which states that:

“The decisions of the Supreme Court shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by courts with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Supreme Court.”

“Based on documented judicial underpinnings, we collectively express disappointment on the mode of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s’s case handling

” Since he was acquitted by courts, we wonder why government is still trying to prosecute him. He has no case to answer; we demand his immediate and unconditional release now.

“We extend caution to Justice James Omotosho about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s safety .

“As a judge (Justice James Omotosho), should not make mistake that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case was inherited by President Tinubu’s administration with the awareness that you cannot pile illegality atop illegality when the entire world is watching.

“Finally, the Fulanis under Buhari’s administration committed this heinous crime against the Igbos, saw how empty the charges against Kanu are, pushed it over to the Yoruba

President to create dichotomy between the two groups: the Igbos and the Yorubas. Be wise”, the statement said.