BBNaija S10: Zita Sparks Drama After Throwing Indomie at Rooboy

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house witnessed another heated confrontation this week after housemate Zita flung a plate of Indomie instant noodles at fellow contestant Rooboy during a late-night argument.

The altercation, which unfolded on Wednesday, has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments of the season, trending across Nigerian social media platforms with the hashtag #BBNaijaIndomieFight.

According to footage aired on the reality show’s live feed, tensions began when housemates were tasked with preparing a late-night meal following a group challenge. Zita accused Rooboy of hoarding ingredients and failing to share fairly with others. The disagreement escalated into verbal jabs, with Zita eventually storming into the kitchen, picking up a plate of Indomie, and hurling it directly at Rooboy.

The noodles reportedly splattered across the kitchen floor, shocking other housemates, some of whom quickly intervened to calm the situation.

Moments later, Big Brother summoned Zita to the diary room for questioning. While no immediate punishment was announced, fans speculate that she may face a strike or even possible disqualification, depending on the show’s rules regarding physical aggression.

Rooboy, on his part, downplayed the incident during his own diary session, telling Big Brother that while he was “surprised and offended,” he does not wish for Zita to be disqualified.

“It was disrespectful, but I think emotions got the better of her. We’ve all been under pressure here,” Rooboy said.

The incident has divided fans online. Some criticized Zita for what they described as “violent behavior” unbecoming of a housemate, while others defended her actions as a natural outburst in the high-pressure environment of the Big Brother house.

On X (formerly Twitter), user @NaijaBBStan wrote:

“Zita crossed the line. Throwing food is aggression. Big Brother needs to act.”

Meanwhile, another fan, @IndomieLover, joked:

“Imagine wasting Indomie in this economy? Zita should be arrested, not just given a strike.”

BBNaija has long been known for its mix of romance, alliances, and explosive drama. Physical confrontations, however, often result in severe penalties. In previous seasons, housemates like Tacha (Season 4) and Beauty (Season 7) faced disqualification after heated altercations crossed the line.

Producers of the show have not yet issued an official statement, but with the incident now trending nationwide, fans are awaiting Big Brother’s final verdict on Zita’s fate.

Entertainment analysts say such controversies can dramatically alter the trajectory of the game. Zita, who was previously seen as one of the quieter contestants, may now become a polarizing figure either attracting sympathy votes or losing favor with the viewing audience.

Media commentator Ifeoma James noted:

“Drama keeps BBNaija alive, but contestants must know when to draw the line. Zita’s move may gain her attention but also risks her position in the house.”

As voting for this week’s eviction continues, fans are closely watching to see whether Zita’s outburst will impact her survival in the house. If history is any guide, controversial moments often sway public opinion either positively or negatively in unexpected ways.