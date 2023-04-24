Bayo Onanuga confirms when Tinubu will return to Nigeria

The Director of Media and Publicity during the campaign and electioneering period for the Tinubu/Shettima team, Bayo Onanuga has confirmed that the Presiddnt-elect, Bola Tinubu would return to Nigeria, today, Monday, 24th April.

Onanuga added that Tinubu would be returning from France after weeks of vacation away from the country during which time he took a deserved rest.

The campaign spokesperson made this known in a post via his Twitter account on Monday in which he wrote: “Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja today after weeks of a well deserved vacation in France. E kaabo! Se dada le de!”

Naija News recalls shortly after winning the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu left the country.

Some earlier reports had claimed the former Lagos State Governor took ill and had to receive medical attention abroad, however, his media team debunked the reports and rather submitted that Tinubu only took a well-deserved rest after the stress of the campaign and election periods.

According to his team, Tinubu wouldn’t have been able to rest if he remained in Nigeria.

In the weeks following his departure from Nigeria, fresh controversies have emerged about his health and physical condition as the country’s president-elect was barely seen in public.

