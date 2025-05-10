Bayelsa SSG urges journalists to expose political appointees that shun media interactions

By Aherhoke Okioma

The Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Professor Nimibofa Ayawei, has emphasized the significance of the media in promoting good governance. He made this assertion while presenting a paper titled “Setting a Media Agenda for Assured Prosperity.”

Professor Ayawei highlighted the importance of promoting indigenous perspectives, reminding the audience of the origins of journalism in Nigeria, particularly the role of Reverend Henry Townsend.

He stressed that the government has a responsibility to create and sustain a sociopolitical environment where citizens feel safe, citing Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

Furthermore, he noted that mass communication agencies—across print, electronic, and new media—play a crucial role in holding the government accountable, as provided under Section 22 of the Constitution.

Speaking on the theme of “Assured Prosperity,” Professor Ayawei referenced Governor Douye Diri’s vision, unveiled last year in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where the Governor assured citizens of his administration’s deliberate efforts in implementing development programs and projects.

Professor Ayawei also emphasized the need for media practitioners to possess the necessary tools, education, professional training, and analytical skills to effectively monitor and comment on government actions.

Reacting to question on why political appointees shy away from responding to journalists requests for confirmation of stories and interviews, he said ” Report to me any commissioner who refused to respond or grant you interviews”

Also presenting a paper titled “Telling the Bayelsa Story in Contemporary Media,” Professor Barclays Ayakoroma, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, represented by Dr. Tan Gordon Azorbo, Assistant Professor of Theatre and Cultural Administration, highlighted the role of mass communication.

According to him, mass communication—defined as the process of imparting and exchanging information through various media platforms—also involves understanding the concept of culture, which encompasses the totality of life.

He concluded by reiterating that the media plays a vital role in promoting good governance across all levels of society, acting as a watchdog and holding those in positions of authority accountable.